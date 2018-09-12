Sunny Leone, Swara Bhaskar and others attend Love Sonia screening

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: September 12, 2018 9:31:24 am
A screening of Love Sonia held in Mumbai on Tuesday night saw Sunny Leone, Anil Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Kabir Khan and Satish Kaushik among others in attendance.
Love Sonia stars Mrunal Thakur, Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao and Sai Tamhankar. The film had its world premiere at the London Indian Film Festival on June 21, 2018. It is scheduled to hit Indian screens on September 14.
