Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Sunny Leone, Swara Bhaskar and others attend Love Sonia screening

Sunny Leone, Swara Bhaskar and others attend Love Sonia screening

Sunny Leone, Anil Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Kabir Khan and Satish Kaushik among others attended Love Sonia screening.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: September 12, 2018 9:31:24 am
Sunny Leone, Swara Bhaskar and others attend Love Sonia screening Love Sonia screening held in Mumbai on Tuesday night.
A screening of Love Sonia held in Mumbai on Tuesday night saw Sunny Leone, Anil Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Kabir Khan and Satish Kaushik among others in attendance.

Love Sonia stars Mrunal Thakur, Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao and Sai Tamhankar. The film had its world premiere at the London Indian Film Festival on June 21, 2018. It is scheduled to hit Indian screens on September 14.

Scroll to see photo of celebrities at the special screening of Love Sonia.

sunny leone Sunny Leone looked gorgeous as always. anil kapoor Anil Kapoor lend his support to Love Sonia. Swara Bhaskar Swara Bhaskar graced the screening of Love Sonia. Sai Tamhankar Sai Tamhankar looked stunning at her film’s screening. Freida Pinto Freida Pinto was all smiles posing near her film’s poster. Richa Chadha and boyfriend Ali Fazal Richa Chadha and boyfriend Ali Fazal posed for shutterbugs at the screening. Kabir Khan and Satish Kaushik Kabir Khan and Satish Kaushik attended the screening of Love Sonia. Harshvardhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and wife, and also Rhea Kapoor Harshvardhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Rhea Kapoor were among the celebrities at the special screening of Love Sonia. Love Sonia screening A few other celebrities were seen at the Love Sonia screening last night.

 

How a CIA drone base grew in a desert out of a small commercial airstrip
How a CIA drone base grew in a desert out of a small commercial airstrip
