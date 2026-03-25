‘Sone ka darwaza’: Inside Sunny Leone’s stunning Mumbai home with LA-style kitchen, private theater, DIY artwork, and stunning view

Farah Khan, along with her longtime cook Dilip, had earlier visited Sunny Leone’s luxurious Mumbai home — and the tour quickly turned into a delightful experience. The property opens into a grand, five-star hotel-like lobby, which initially left Dilip thinking it was the main house itself, only to be led further in through what he excitedly called a “sone ka darwaza.” Stepping inside, the house boasts striking interiors — black-and-white marble flooring at the entrance, transitioning into sleek grey floors across the rest of the space. The decor follows a clean, minimal palette of white interiors, complemented by grey sofas, carpets, and curtains.

Sitting area in Sunny Leone’s house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Sitting area in Sunny Leone’s house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Impressed, Farah said, “I want to see this house. It is lovely.” Her attention was soon drawn to a detailed artwork featuring Lord Buddha set against a black background, highlighted with intricate green and yellow patterns. Sunny Leone shared, “This is from Nepal. Buddha down the hallway.” Pointing to other artworks, she added, “The rest are all mine.”

Open space in Sunny’s house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Open space in Sunny’s house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Spotting a vibrant piece resembling a cityscape, Farah asked, “And this New Yorker skyline — is it?” Sunny laughed and replied, “Oh, I don’t know. The kids and I made that.” A visibly surprised Farah responded, “Really? You’ve made this? This is stunning.” Sunny added that she created it with her children for her husband Daniel. Another artwork — a snake motif — was also revealed to be a collaborative creation with her kids.

Sunny Leone’s living room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Sunny Leone’s living room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Sunny then showed them her in-house theatre, complete with a large screen. Admiring the layout, Farah said, “I like the open plan,” to which Sunny agreed, “Yeah, we like it.” When asked how long she had been living in Mumbai, Sunny shared, “Fifteen years — since the time I came on Bigg Boss 5.”

Sunny Leone dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Sunny Leone dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The tour continued to the balcony, which features a walk-around deck and offers sweeping views of the Mumbai skyline. “Your building must look lovely at night,” Farah remarked.

Sunny Leon’s kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Sunny Leon’s kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The next stop was the kitchen — and it left Farah stunned. “Look at their kitchen, Dilip!” she exclaimed. Designed in an all-white theme with a distinctly LA-style layout, the space features seating alongside the cooking area and a round dining table, in addition to the main dining area in the living room.

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Sunny Leone’s balcony. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Sunny Leone’s balcony. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

“This kitchen is very LA,” Farah observed. Sunny, however, downplayed it, saying, “Our kitchen is not the best part of the house.” Disagreeing, Farah said, “No, this is beautiful,” before asking if the layout was standard. Sunny clarified, “No, we customised it to this size,” prompting Farah to note how well it blends a modern open design with Indian functionality.

Sunny Leone’s balcony decor. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Sunny Leone’s balcony decor. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

According to MagicBricks, Sunny Leone’s apartment is located in Andheri West’s Atlantis Complex. Spread across approximately 4,365 sq ft, the home features three bedrooms, a private terrace, a terrace swimming pool, and a balcony with stunning city views. The property is estimated to be worth around Rs 16 crore.

New York Skyline artwork. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) New York Skyline artwork. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Sunny Leone first appeared on Bigg Boss in 2011 and has since been associated with Splitsvilla as a host for nearly a decade.