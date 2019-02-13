Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/sunny-leone-sonakshi-sinha-shilpa-shetty-social-media-photos-5581862/

Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan?

Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Kajol and Sunny Leone among others shared photos on their social media accounts.

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ranveer Singh
Shah Rukh Khan shared a click of daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

From Sonakshi Sinha to Sunny Leone, here is a look at photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media. Scroll to see all photos.

ranveer
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Ranveer Singh shared these latest looks from the Gully Boy promotions.

alia bhatt
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

Alia Bhatt’s new photos are also here.

akshay kumar
(Photo: Twinkle Khanna/ Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo of husband Akshay Kumar and wrote, “A tip for Indian men : A black woolly turtleneck can make most of you seem exponential smarter, especially if you don’t ask the woman sitting on the other side of your precious jar of granola what ‘exponentially’ means. Also it doesn’t help if you call the other person ‘Maha Pakau’ when they try to give you the correct definition. #TravelDiaries.”

Advertising
srk, suhanan, aryan
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

“This image reminds me of the Yellow Brick Road….I hope they find answers they r looking for or at least have enough questions to lead a full life….#mysunshines,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan along this click of daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan.

Taapsee Pannu
(Photo: Reliance Entertainment/ Twitter)

Taapsee Pannu was all smiles with Dadi Chandro Tomar. “Swag se goli maare, bonding kamaal hai ji! #SaandKiAankh @bhumipednekar @taapsee @tushar1307 @anuragkashyap72 @realshooterdadi @shooterdadi @nidhiparmar, ” read the picture capion.

Mira Rajput
(Photo: Mira Rajput/ Instagram)

Mira Rajput posted this photo on her Instagram account today.

anushka
(Photo: Dabboo Ratnani / Instagram)

Dabboo Ratnani shared this photo of Anushka Sharma.

Sonakshi Sinha, srk deepika
(Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram)

Sharing this photo, Sonakshi Singh wrote, “Money Shot @deepikapadukone @iamsrk @filmfare #glamourandstyleawards #aboutlastnight.”

Sonakshi Sinha also posted these clicks.
(Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha also posted these clicks.

Preity Zinta
(Photo: Preity Zinta/ Instagram)

“Smiling rainbow 🌈 @filmfare #styleandglamourawards #girlpower #aboutlastnight #ting @aslisona @kajol @ikarishmakapoor,” wrote Preity Zinta with this photo.

Shilpa Shetty
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty shared these photos and wrote, “For Posterity… Also remind me never to take a picture beside @sonamkapoor 😝😈😝 You looked #gorge !!@shahidkapoor , @ayushmannk and me tried hard to outshine you with our shiny outfits ..but in vain 😂 Well done @jiteshpillaai , take a bow👏 ..And @vickykaushal09 #thejosh was #high ✨#memories #filmfare #filmfareglamourandstyleawards #friends #blinging #shine.”

priyanka chopra
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Sharing a photo from the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Find someone who looks at you like that…😍 @nickjonas”

Sushmita Sen
(Photo: Sushmita Sen/ Instagram)

Sushmita Sen shared photos on her Instagram account.

kajol
(Photo: Kajol/ Instagram)

Kajol posted photos from last night’s awards show.

Kriti Sanon
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon wrote with this click, “Meri good morning tu hai.., Meri good night bhi tu.., Yeh duniya wrong lage.., Mere liye right bhi tu…♥️♥️#Photo #LukaChuppi #Rashmi Are you also a goodmorning goodnight person in love like me? 😉😌 Well.. good morning then!!🌞🌸🌸.”

sunny leone
(Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

“I think a mask is absolutely appropriate on a plane when you are sick as a dog! So glad to be back in Mumbai where I can see the miracle Doctor Agarwal :) God Bless you!,” wrote Sunny Leone with this click.

Advertising
sunny leone
(Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

Sunny also posted these photos on her Instagram account.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Before Gully Boy, a look at the box office performance of Ranveer Singh's films
2 'Apna Time Aayega,' say real-life Gully Boys from across cities
3 For Mere Pyare Prime Minister, the best compliment was from Meghna Gulzar: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra