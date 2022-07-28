scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Sunny Leone signs Anurag Kashyap’s film, shares news with a note of gratitude: ‘You took a chance on me’

Sunny Leone and Anurag Kashyap are collaborating for the first time. Sunny announced the news on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 7:23:51 pm
sunny leone anurag kashyap filmSunny Leone is part of Anurag Kashyap's next film. (Photo: Instagram/Sunny Leone)

Model-actor Sunny Leone has bagged filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s next project. Leone shared the news on social media on Thursday, while also thanking Kashyap for “taking a chance” on her.

Sunny Leone shared an adorable click with Kashyap. Along with it, she wrote, “Yes my smile is “ear to ear” because dreams do come true! I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like @anuragkashyap10 would take a chance on me. My journey has been amazing but by no means “easy”. After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film.”

Also read |Sunny Leone recalls ‘opening wedding envelopes’ to pay for her reception: ‘Reminder of how far we have come’

Anurag Kashyap also shared some clicks on Instagram and wrote, “Thank You @sunnyleone for being part of our film.. you were amazing and it was so incredible working with you ..”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Sunny Leone, who has appeared in films like Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, added, “There are moments in life where everything changes…this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. @dirrty99 & @sunnyrajani my steady rocks guiding me… love you!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Also read |Anurag Kashyap says ‘people who can’t speak Hindi are making Hindi films’, suggests strategy to revitalise Bollywood

In the meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his latest directorial Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat. The trailer of the mystery thriller released on Wednesday. A remake of the 2018 Spanish drama Mirage, Dobaaraa will release in Indian theatres on August 19.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

5

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: Why is one of the world's wealthiest artists set to burn his a...
Explained: Why is one of the world's wealthiest artists set to burn his a...
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
In Goa, BJP embarks on an old agenda: rebuilding history, one temple at a...
In Goa, BJP embarks on an old agenda: rebuilding history, one temple at a...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of TMC's charmed circles

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of TMC's charmed circles

Premium
Teens Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four
Chess Olympiad

Teens Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Dhanbad judge murder

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next
Explained

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next

Premium
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement