Sunny Leone signs Anurag Kashyap’s film, shares news with a note of gratitude: ‘You took a chance on me’

Model-actor Sunny Leone has bagged filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s next project. Leone shared the news on social media on Thursday, while also thanking Kashyap for “taking a chance” on her.

Sunny Leone shared an adorable click with Kashyap. Along with it, she wrote, “Yes my smile is “ear to ear” because dreams do come true! I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like @anuragkashyap10 would take a chance on me. My journey has been amazing but by no means “easy”. After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film.”

Anurag Kashyap also shared some clicks on Instagram and wrote, “Thank You @sunnyleone for being part of our film.. you were amazing and it was so incredible working with you ..”

Sunny Leone, who has appeared in films like Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, added, “There are moments in life where everything changes…this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. @dirrty99 & @sunnyrajani my steady rocks guiding me… love you!”

In the meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his latest directorial Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat. The trailer of the mystery thriller released on Wednesday. A remake of the 2018 Spanish drama Mirage, Dobaaraa will release in Indian theatres on August 19.