scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Sunny Leone says dhanyawaad to paparazzi: ‘Aapko kya aesa lagta hai ki main Hindi nahi bolti?’

Sunny Leone, who recently finished shooting the latest season of Splitsvilla, was spotted flying out of Mumbai.

sunny leoneSunny Leone was spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Sunny Leone, who was recently spotted at the airport, informed the paparazzi taking her pictures that she can speak Hindi language as well. Sunny then took a subtle dig at the paps, claiming that since they speak to her in English, they presume she doesn’t understand Hindi.

In the viral video, Sunny is heard saying, “Aapko kya aesa lagta hai ki main Hindi nahi bolti hun? Aap log English mein bolte ho toh mai kya karun (You think I do not speak Hindi? If you speak in English with me then what can I do?).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Sunny, who completed 10 years in Hindi film industry, made her debut with Jism 2. Talking about the film, Sunny had earlier said on Twitter, “The people around me probably think I’m crazy. Repeating what I hear out loud in Hindi… Haha whatever! Anything for ‘Jism 2’. I believe this is my birth right to speak Hindi and Punjabi… it’s who I am. Indian and proud and ‘Jism 2’ is giving me my big break in movies, so thankful.”

The actor was last seen in the Malayalam film Ginna in which she essayed a deaf and mute woman. Talking about the film, Sunny told IANS, “I haven’t had a movie release in a long time. I have felt so many emotions together. Expressing through eyes was a key facet of nailing the character. I also learnt sign language which was important to flesh out the character further.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

Sunny was also seen in the song  “Naach Baby” along with choreographer Remo D’souza. She will next be seen in director R Radhakrishna’s Patta opposite Sreesanth. Sunny will also be hosting the latest season of the reality show Splitsvilla. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 04:06:18 pm
Next Story

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro could ditch physical hardware buttons entirely

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

On Ananya Panday’s birthday, a trip down memory lane with young Ananya, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement