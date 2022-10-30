Sunny Leone says dhanyawaad to paparazzi: ‘Aapko kya aesa lagta hai ki main Hindi nahi bolti?’

Actor Sunny Leone, who was recently spotted at the airport, informed the paparazzi taking her pictures that she can speak Hindi language as well. Sunny then took a subtle dig at the paps, claiming that since they speak to her in English, they presume she doesn’t understand Hindi.

In the viral video, Sunny is heard saying, “Aapko kya aesa lagta hai ki main Hindi nahi bolti hun? Aap log English mein bolte ho toh mai kya karun (You think I do not speak Hindi? If you speak in English with me then what can I do?).”

Sunny, who completed 10 years in Hindi film industry, made her debut with Jism 2. Talking about the film, Sunny had earlier said on Twitter, “The people around me probably think I’m crazy. Repeating what I hear out loud in Hindi… Haha whatever! Anything for ‘Jism 2’. I believe this is my birth right to speak Hindi and Punjabi… it’s who I am. Indian and proud and ‘Jism 2’ is giving me my big break in movies, so thankful.”

The actor was last seen in the Malayalam film Ginna in which she essayed a deaf and mute woman. Talking about the film, Sunny told IANS, “I haven’t had a movie release in a long time. I have felt so many emotions together. Expressing through eyes was a key facet of nailing the character. I also learnt sign language which was important to flesh out the character further.”

Sunny was also seen in the song “Naach Baby” along with choreographer Remo D’souza. She will next be seen in director R Radhakrishna’s Patta opposite Sreesanth. Sunny will also be hosting the latest season of the reality show Splitsvilla.