Sunny Leone reveals daughter Nisha, 10, is already making money with her patented ‘Boo Box’, sells it for Rs 999
Sunny Leone’s adopted daughter, Nisha Kaur, has invented a tissue box with an attached mini bin — an innovative solution that is now being sold for Rs 999.
Farah Khan, along with her longtime cook Dilip, recently visited Sunny Leone’s residence in Mumbai. Catching up with the actress and her husband Daniel Weber, Farah spoke warmly about their children — Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. During the conversation, Sunny revealed that their adopted daughter Nisha is already earning her own money at just 10 years old.
Speaking proudly about her daughter, Sunny told Farah, “She knows she is adopted. She is very good.” Farah quipped, “She is a very lucky girl.”
Sunny added, “She is very intelligent. She is very bright. I’ll show you something she invented. It’s patented. She did this from start to finish.” Hearing this, Farah jokingly said, “I am going to go back home and bash my kids.”
Sunny Leone then showed her a prototype. “Here is one prototype. It’s called the Boo Box. She has allergies like most children in Mumbai because of all the dust. I would see tissues lying everywhere and tell her, ‘Don’t be so lazy, pick up the tissue and put it in the bin.’ She had this issue every single day. Then one day when I came home, she had attached a disposable cup to the tissue box using tape. When I saw it, I thought this is very interesting and funny.”
The tissue box, priced at Rs 999, is available on shopping apps like Amazon.
An impressed Farah responded, “Wow, that’s clever and simple.” She added humorously, “So, you are set for life. My children better start inventing something soon.”
Sunny laughed and said, “The boys are now jealous that Nisha will have a lot of money and that they will always have to ask her for it.”
Farah chimed in, “Yes, because she will — she’s making all these things.”
Sunny added, “She’s already making money at 10.”
Wrapping up the visit, Farah Khan praised the couple, saying, “You all are wonderful parents. I see Sunny taking her kids to movie theatres or to watch plays.”
Sunny Leone also gave Farah a tour of her beautiful home, which she has decorated with paintings created by her and her children.
