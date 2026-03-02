Sunny Leone reveals daughter Nisha, 10, is already making money with her patented ‘Boo Box’, sells it for Rs 999

Farah Khan, along with her longtime cook Dilip, recently visited Sunny Leone’s residence in Mumbai. Catching up with the actress and her husband Daniel Weber, Farah spoke warmly about their children — Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. During the conversation, Sunny revealed that their adopted daughter Nisha is already earning her own money at just 10 years old.

Speaking proudly about her daughter, Sunny told Farah, “She knows she is adopted. She is very good.” Farah quipped, “She is a very lucky girl.”

Sunny added, “She is very intelligent. She is very bright. I’ll show you something she invented. It’s patented. She did this from start to finish.” Hearing this, Farah jokingly said, “I am going to go back home and bash my kids.”