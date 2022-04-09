Sunny Leone recalls ‘opening wedding envelopes’ to pay for reception: ‘Reminder of how far we have come’

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Saturday to wish husband Daniel Weber on their 11th wedding anniversary. Sunny shared on social media about their limited financial means at the time and how they had to pay for the wedding reception by counting money from the envelopes they had received on the day with less than 50 guests in attendance.

Sunny shared, “11yrs married today! A time where we had no money, less then 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and a ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake… A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn’t be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was “our way” just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!”

Daniel also shared a photo of the couple and wrote on Instagram. “Happy anniversary ❤️ @sunnyleone !!! All this time and the only conclusion I have drawn is that I’m pretty much “correct” 99% of the time !!! 😜😜😜😜😜love you baby,” he wrote.

Sunny and Daniel adopted their daughter in Nisha in 2017 and welcomed twin boys, Asher and Noah, via surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny and Daniel were recently on a family vacation in the Maldives. The actor shared many photos and videos with her kids from the island paradise.