Sunny Leone recalls being ‘bashed’ in infamous TV interview, says not one person in the room tried stopping it: ‘No one helped’

Actor Sunny Leone opened up about her infamous interview with a television anchor in 2016, expressing her disappointment at the people in the room with her at the time, who did not get up and try to stop it. The interviewer had tried probing into Sunny‘s past as an adult performer, making her visibly uncomfortable.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Sunny said that the incident affected her, and that she took a long time to ‘snap out of it’. She felt that she had been ‘bashed’ on television, by someone who came into the interview (and left afterwards) with preconceived notions about her. “This was on multi-levels of feeling hurt. The biggest question afterwards–there were rows and rows of chairs and people sitting in that room.”

She added, “I turned and I asked, “Did I hurt you in any way?’ ‘Did you not think it was okay to come and stop this?'” She said that she wasn’t going to get up and leave. “Imagine, you’ve worked with these people for several years and not one person thought it was not right to stop this. After this, I even said, ‘Did I do something?’ No one helped,” Sunny continued.

She added that she had been asked those questions before, but she was hurt more by the manner in which the questions were asked. Sunny had received much support from Bollywood celebrities and fans after the interview, and was praised for having maintained her composure through it. She did, however, admit that she came close to walking out at one point, but chose to stay after being asked to ‘sit down’.

Sunny Leone will soon start shooting for the upcoming season for MTV Splitsvilla. She will also be seen in Shero, which marks her Kollywood debut.