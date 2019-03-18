Have you seen these videos of Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh and Malaika Arora?

Toggle Menu
Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu and Kartik Aaryan among others shared videos on their social media accounts today.

From Sunny Leone’s fun dance video to Malaika Arora’s Monday Motivation video, scroll to see videos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media.

Sunny Leone shared this fun video and wrote, “Yes we are silly!! Love my team and my friends! L➡️R @sunnyrajani @hitendrakapopara @devinanarangbeauty @bluereena me:) @gypsyqveen @tomasmoucka @dirrty99 @jeetihairtstylist Mary and Mumti!”

Ranveer Singh shared three videos on his Instagram account today.

Did you watch Malaika Arora’s Monday Motivation video?

Dabboo Ratnani shared a video featuring Taapsee Pannu.

Kartik Aaryan shared this video from an ad shoot.

