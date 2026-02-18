‘He’s like Superman’: Sunny Leone on her protective, ‘mama bear’ bond with Kennedy director Anurag Kashyap

Sunny Leone shared that she and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gradually developed an intimate bond over time, and that she felt protective of him, wanting to shield him from all negativity.

Written by: Anas Arif
3 min readMumbaiFeb 18, 2026 05:31 PM IST
Sunny LeoneSunny Leone plays Charlie in Kennedy.
Make us preferred source on Google

Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, is finally set for release this Friday on Zee-5, nearly three years after its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The film can be read as an exploration of existential crisis, centered on a hitman navigating a deeply personal and morally fractured terrain. It features a powerful lead performance by Rahul Bhatt, alongside an equally surreal turn by Sunny Leone, who plays the mysterious and emotionally troubled Charlie. Ever since it was announced that Kashyap would be teaming up with Sunny, the project generated significant buzz. Many were curious to see what kind of performance the acclaimed auteur would draw from her.

In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the actress opened up about the process and the pressure she felt working with such a renowned filmmaker. “First of all, I was extremely nervous. I wanted to do a good job and make him proud, make him feel like it was the correct decision, the right choice to choose me. We had workshops, we had readings, and Anurag just makes you feel so comfortable by the time you’re on set that it wasn’t so difficult. And there were a lot of things, I was making up stories in my own mind about the character because I didn’t get the whole script. I only got my scenes, so I created my own little backstory. And I’m sure it was just as messed up as Charlie’s real backstory.”

Also Read | In Sudip Sharma’s superb Kohrra 2, the inheritance of mist shadows over tomorrow

In the same conversation, Sunny also revealed how, over time, she and Kashyap formed an intimate and trusting bond. She spoke about growing protectiveness she felt towards him, almost like a sister figure. “You know, there are certain moments where I look at him and I think he’s like Superman, someone so loved within the film fraternity, someone you only wish you could work with. And then some of our conversations were so human and so personal that I’d find myself going, ‘What’s happening? Are you okay? What’s going on?’ I’m naturally a fixer, a bit of a mama bear, because I have three kids, a dog, a bunch of fish, and a husband. There are so many things you want to nurture, and that’s just my nature.”

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap had two heart attacks, went to rehab thrice after Netflix’s ‘miscarriage’ of Maximum City

Watch the interview with the cast of Kennedy here:

She further added: “With him, you might look at him and have one perception, but he’s actually just a gigantic teddy bear, someone you want to squish, hug, keep safe, keep away from all the negativity and just nurture him.”

Anas Arif
Anas Arif

Anas Arif is a prolific Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Analyst at The Indian Express, where he specializes in the intersection of Indian pop culture, auteur-driven cinema, and industrial ethics. His writing is defined by a deep-seated commitment to documenting the evolving landscape of Indian entertainment through the lens of critical theory and narrative authorship. Experience & Career As a core member of The Indian Express entertainment vertical, Anas has cultivated a unique beat that prioritizes the "craft behind the celebrity." He has interviewed a vast spectrum of industry veterans, from blockbuster directors like Vijay Krishna Acharya, Sujoy Ghosh, Maneesh Sharma to experimental filmmakers and screenwriters like Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Varun Grover, Rajat Kapoor amongst several others. His career is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, where he frequently tackles the ethical implications of mainstream cinema and the socio-political subtext within popular media. He is also the host of the YouTube series Cult Comebacks, where he talks to filmmakers about movies that may not have succeeded initially but have, over time, gained a cult following. The show aims to explore films as works of art, rather than merely commercial ventures designed to earn box office revenue. Expertise & Focus Areas Anas's expertise lies in his ability to deconstruct cinematic works beyond surface-level reviews. His focus areas include: Auteur Studies: Detailed retrospectives and analyses of filmmakers such as Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, and Neeraj Ghaywan, often exploring their central philosophies and creative evolutions. Cinematic Deconstruction: Examining technical and narrative choices, such as the use of aspect ratios in independent films (Sabar Bonda) or the structural rhythm of iconic soundtracks (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge). Industrial & Social Ethics: Fearless critique of commercial blockbusters, particularly regarding the promotion of bigoted visions or the marginalization of communities in mainstream scripts. Exclusive Long-form Interviews: Conducting high-level dialogues with actors and creators to uncover archival anecdotes and future-looking industry insights. Authoritativeness & Trust Anas Arif has established himself as a trusted voice by consistently moving away from standard PR-driven journalism. Whether he is interrogating the "mythology of Shah Rukh Khan" in modern sequels or providing a space for independent filmmakers to discuss the "arithmetic of karma," his work is rooted in objectivity and extensive research. Readers look to Anas for an educated viewpoint that treats entertainment not just as a commodity, but as a critical reflection of the country's collective conscience. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
Salim Khan
'Not as critical as reported': Dr Jalil Parkar clarifies Salim Khan’s status after neurological procedure
Salim Khan was brought in around 8.30 am on Tuesday to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospita by his family physician, Dr. Sandeep Chopra, following a haemorrhage.
‘Paisa unki marzi ka’: Rajpal Yadav’s desperate plea to Bollywood for work
Rajpal Yadav
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
He also hinted that Borah may have been among those passing insider party information to Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Singed by Bhupen Borah’s exit, Gaurav Gogoi insinuates he was passing info to Himanta
Infosys
Can Indian IT bridge the AI ‘deployment gap’? Infosys chief says it's possible
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Salim Khan
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
carnival
In photos: Rio Carnival 2026
Gnani AI
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Must Read
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
Is this the end of doom scrolling? EU may soon force TikTok to change the way it works
The Digital Services Act could reshape how TikTok operates in Europe and beyond.
Digital afterlife: Meta patents AI that can ‘simulate’ you on social media after death
Meta says it has no plans to move forward with the AI model.
In photos: Rio Carnival 2026
carnival
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement