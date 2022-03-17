Fan gets Sunny Leone’s name tattooed on his arm, she says ‘Good luck finding a wife’

Sunny Leone on Friday took to her social media to share a video of one of her fans getting her name tattooed on his arm. Sunny, on Instagram, wrote, “Hope you love me forever!! 😂 because now you have no choice. Good luck finding a wife!! 😜.”

In the video Sunny is seen checking out her name tattooed on her fan’s arm, and while facing the camera, she says, “come here, look at this!” And then says, “This is so amazing, thank you so much,” to the fan who seems to be happy seeing her.

In the video, Sunny is seen donning a pretty pink traditional south Indian half saree, along with flower ‘gajras’ in her hair and beautiful temple jewellery. The video is from a few days ago when she was shooting in Tirupati for her Telugu film Renuka’s Wedding with Vishnu Manchu.

Sunny, in a recent interview with indianexpress.com, had opened up about how her fans have showered love on her and accepted her. She had said, “I love my fans, they have accepted me wholeheartedly. I think someone who watches you from your first or second film, they are on your journey along with you. And I think I am growing and evolving, and so are they. They are watching you, accepting you as you evolve with passing time.”

On the work front, Sunny was seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Anamika recently. She is now working on Rangeela, her Malayalam film debut, which is directed by filmmaker Santhosh Nair. She will also nbe seen playing the title lead of Tamil film Veeramadevi, historical drama and war film, written and directed by Vadivudaiyan.