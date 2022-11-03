Sunny Leone reveals she was ‘self-conscious’ while working with ‘chivalrous’ Shah Rukh Khan, but says Salman Khan is funnier

Actor Sunny Leone revealed that she was rather ‘self-conscious’ while working with Shah Rukh Khan on the song “Laila Main Laila” from their 2017 film Raees. Showering him with praise, she said that he is a ‘chivalrous superstar’.

In an interview to Connect FM Canada, Sunny Leone talked about her memories of working with SRK. “There was a part of the song where he has to hold me up, and I had no idea that it would happen, and all I kept thinking was, ‘Are yaar itna khaana khaya kyun maine (Why did I stuff myself)’. You feel so self-conscious about everything, because I’ve never worked with him before, though he’s so nice and made me feel so comfortable, but still, the only thing that was going through my mind was that I don’t want to let these people down. I want to do my best, god knows what will happen if I get a chance to work with him next. I kept telling myself, ‘Have your sh*t together, don’t mess this up!’ Make every step count… giving myself those pep talks, that was definitely needed.”

During a rapid fire round, she was asked to pick who between Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has the best sense of humour. She answered, “This one is hard to answer because I’ve spent more time with one than the others. So for this answer, I would say, Salman Khan. I’ve spent more time with Salman than Aamir and Shah Rukh. Though the others are very nice.” Sunny had appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 5, which was hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Sunny was last seen in the Malayalam film Ginna, and has also finished shooting the next season of Splitsvilla. Meanwhile, SRK celebrated his 57th birthday on Wednesday, and treated fans to the teaser of his upcoming film, Pathaan. After Pathaan in January, he will star in Jawan in June, and in Dunki in December.