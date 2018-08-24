Kerala floods: Here’s how Sunny Leone is contributing towards relief efforts

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were recently photographed at a fundraiser for the Kerala floods Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were recently photographed at a fundraiser for the Kerala floods

Celebrities across the country have come forward to help Kerala following the havoc created by the floods. Bollywood star Sunny Leone recently shared how she plans to contribute to the relief efforts along with husband Daniel Weber and a few other celebrities from B-town.

“Today @dirrty99 and I hopefully will able to feed a few of the many people in Kerala that need a warm meal with 1200kg’s (1.3tons) of rice and daal. I know it’s not a dent in what actually needs to be sent and I wish I could do more. Humanity at its finest @_prat @suved @siddhanthkapoor the men that arranged an amazing event at “B” in Juhu to bring help to those in need! You guys are so amazing!” Sunny’s Instagram post read.

Helping Sunny and her husband Daniel in her attempt to make a difference were Mulk actor Prateik Babbar, Paltan’s Siddhant Kapoor and actor Suved Lohia who were clicked at a fundraiser for the Kerala floods.

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to state how she plans to help in relief efforts (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to state how she plans to help in relief efforts (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prateik Babbar, Siddhant Kapoor and Suved Lohia at the event (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Prateik Babbar, Siddhant Kapoor and Suved Lohia at the event (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny has a special connection with Kerala as she had been warmly welcomed by the state and its people on her first visit. The crowd that had gathered to see her was huge and the actor had been overwhelmed after receiving the love and affection of her fans. In fact, she had even tweeted about the same and said, “No words…Can’t thank the people of Kochi.Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!”

On the work front, Sunny is currently hosting popular reality television show MTV Spiltsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha. The actor will also be seen in the Tamil movie Veeramahadevi, where she is playing the titular role.

