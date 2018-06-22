Sunny Leone hospitalised

Actor Sunny Leone fell ill while shooting for MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 Actor Sunny Leone fell ill while shooting for MTV Splitsvilla Season 11

Bollywood star and reality show host Sunny Leone was hospitalised on Thursday. Leone was taken to Brijesh Hospital Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on Thursday after she complained of stomach ache. However, her state was declared satisfactory on Friday morning.

The doctor attending her has given the Bollywood actor a clean chit, saying that she could be discharged at the latest by Saturday morning. Leone had been shooting for Season 11 of popular reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

Leone’s manager revealed to indianexpress.com that the actor is being treated for appendix and is on her way to recovery.

A source close to Splitsvilla team shared with indianexpress.com, “Yes, Sunny was in the hospital because of stomach ailments but she is now fine. As she has been put under observation, she is not shooting. But things are under control and she is recuperating well.”

The actor had been shooting for the show in the Ramnagar district of Uttarakhand along with co-host and close friend Rannvijay Singh Singha. Leone has reportedly been residing at a resort in Ramnagar.

At the work front, Leone has her plate full. A Tamil film titled Veermahadevi will see the actor in the avatar of a warrior, for which she has been training hard in sword-fighting and horse-riding. The film will also be dubbed in other regional languages as well, primarily thanks to Leone’s popularity.

Sunny Leone will also be seen in the digital world, thanks to her web series called Karenjit Kaur-The untold story of Sunny Leone, which is said to tell the story of her journey from the adult industry to the heart of Bollywood.

