Sunny Leone has to calm husband Daniel Weber down when trolls comment on their parenting

Actor Sunny Leone is no stranger to trolling and knows how to handle them. However, like any parent, she is severely irked when they raise questions about her three children, Nisha, Asher and Noah. Recently, trolls commented on a photo of Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber not holding their daughter’s hand called Nisha adopted.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sunny said that while she doesn’t read such comments, Daniel gets rather upset. She said that she had to keep telling him several times that they both could not be sad. “I had to tell him ‘you know what, these people don’t know you, or us, what we do for our kids’,” she said, adding that they don’t know the standards they’ve set. “We are neurotic that way.” She emphasised that Daniel is very sensitive about children and that Nisha is ‘daddy’s little girl’ and that no one can say anything hurtful about her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny, who recently made her OTT debut with Anamika, says that the trolls don’t know them at all, and therefore, cannot pass judgment. “They are not cooking our food, cleaning after them (kids), playing with them, taking them to schools and do so many different things. There’s not just one photo that dictates who we are as parents,” she said.

Sunny is now working on Rangeela, her Malayalam film debut, which is directed by filmmaker Santhosh Nair. She will also also play the lead role in the Tamil film Veeramadevi, a historical drama written and directed by Vadivudaiyan.