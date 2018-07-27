Have you seen the latest photos of Sunny Leone, Hina Khan and Madhuri Dixit?

Sunny Leone, Hina Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene shared photos on their social media handles. Sunny Leone, Hina Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene shared photos on their social media handles.

While Neetu Kapoor met Rohit Dhawan’s new born baby, Sunny Leone was seen with her real brother. Hina Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Iulia Vantur too shared photos on their Instagram accounts. Scroll to see photos.

Neetu Kapoor shared a photo where she is seen with Neetu Kapoor shared a photo where she is seen with Varun Dhawan ’s elder brother Rohit Dhawan’s new born baby. “Baby Rohit Dhawan and her admirers ❤️🙏,” wrote Neetu along with the photo.

“Gonna miss my bro @chefsundeep so much. The best 2days and much needed family time! Love you little brother!,” read the photo caption. “Gonna miss my bro @chefsundeep so much. The best 2days and much needed family time! Love you little brother!,” read the photo caption.

Sunny Leone was seen hanging out with her real brother Sundeep and sister-in-law Karishma. Sunny Leone was seen hanging out with her real brother Sundeep and sister-in-law Karishma.

Sunny Leone and sister-in-law Karishma took a selfie. Sunny Leone and sister-in-law Karishma took a selfie.

Hina Khan shared a few photos on her Instagram handle. The Bigg Boss contestant recently met Hina Khan shared a few photos on her Instagram handle. The Bigg Boss contestant recently met Priyank Sharma . “About last night.. Jab we met😍 Missed u @luvtya6i🐰,” wrote Hina with the photos.

Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal was also seen in the photos. Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal was also seen in the photos.

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo and wrote, “Throw back to when I had visited Kargil/Drass for NDTV’s Jai Jawan. I’m standing next to the legendary Col Y K Joshi of the 13 J&K Rifles (Joe sir). A hero of the Kargil war. @duttsanjay played his role in JP saab’s L.O.C. A meeting I cannot and will not forget. #KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind.” Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo and wrote, “Throw back to when I had visited Kargil/Drass for NDTV’s Jai Jawan. I’m standing next to the legendary Col Y K Joshi of the 13 J&K Rifles (Joe sir). A hero of the Kargil war. @duttsanjay played his role in JP saab’s L.O.C. A meeting I cannot and will not forget. #KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind.”

Karishma Tanna looked stunning in white. The caption of the photo read, “Bcz every pic tells a story!! 🍁 #karishmatanna #qkr #ktians.”

“Thank u everyone for your wishes, u made me feel loved and special. The biggest fortune one has in life is love. I feel blessed and very grateful for it and I’m sending back to u my love, a warm hug and all my good thoughts for all of u there 😘❤️ #love #respect #grateful #blessed #life #family #friends #moments #flowers #,” wrote Iulia Vantur along with the photo. “Thank u everyone for your wishes, u made me feel loved and special. The biggest fortune one has in life is love. I feel blessed and very grateful for it and I’m sending back to u my love, a warm hug and all my good thoughts for all of u there 😘❤️ #love #respect #grateful #blessed #life #family #friends #moments #flowers #,” wrote Iulia Vantur along with the photo.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Raveena Tandon crossed paths on the sets of Dance Deewane. Sharing a photo, Madhuri wrote, “It’s always fun catching up with you ❤.”

