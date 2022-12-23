scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Sunny Leone recalls how she got hate mail, death threats from India when she started career as an adult actor in the US: ‘I was 19-20, first encounter with trolls’

Sunny Leone recalled how she received a lot of hate mail, death threats from India when she started her career in the adult entertainment industry.

sunny leoneSunny Leone opened up about getting trolled by Indians even before she appeared on Bigg Boss. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Sunny Leone, who is presently promoting her Tamil film Oh My Ghost, recently shared that even before she set foot in India, or was even presented with the idea of coming on Bigg Boss, she would get hate mail and death threats from Indian people. Sunny recalled that this happened when she started her career in the adult entertainment industry and called this her first experience with trolls.

Sunny, while talking to Galatta Plus, recalled that when she was first offered a spot on Bigg Boss, she instantly said no because she believed that people in India would be extremely hateful towards her. “They’ll be so mad if I got there because in my head, it was something so completely different,” she said.

Sunny confessed that even though she did not want anyone to judge her, she was doing the same thing and called it “hypocritical.” “I think at that point in my life… you want nobody to judge you. But I was doing the same thing, its very hypocritical. I was thinking in my head there’s no way people are going to accept me there. I am not going to go somewhere where I am going to be treated badly,” she said.

Also Read |Glass Onion movie review: Daniel Craig doubles the charm in Rian Johnson’s giddily entertaining Knives Out sequel

The Splitsvilla host then confessed that the only reason behind her thinking was that she would get a lot of hate mail during her late teens from India when she started her career in the adult entertainment industry. “In the beginning of my career, I received so much hate mail and death threats and all sorts of crazy things when I first came into the adult entertainment industry that I said there is no way I will ever go to India as Sunny Leone because they are so angry at me,” she said. When asked if she got death threats from India, Sunny replied in the affirmative.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...

“When I got those letters, I was 19-20 and when you are 19-20 there’s a lot of things that affect you in a certain way that would never affect me now and you just don’t know. And I was alone so it wasn’t like I had someone to guide me, or speak to about these things saying ‘it’s okay, relax, don’t worry about haters, there are so many out there’. That was my first encounter with trolls and people talking all sorts of bad things,” she said.

Also Read |Yash on why he went underground after KGF 2’s success: ‘If a king has to say he’s a king, he isn’t a king’

Sunny then accepted that she was wrong to judge because when she arrived in India, the response was just the opposite. “I was so wrong. I was judging. When I came here, the majority, let’s say 90 per cent people, were not judging me. They were in support and that 10 per cent didn’t matter,” she said.

Sunny will soon be seen in an Anurag Kashyap directorial but the filmmaker is yet to reveal any details about the film.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 12:30:51 pm
Next Story

King Charles announces date for Trooping the Colour; know more about the royal tradition

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Johny Lever, Shabana Azmi and others attend Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close