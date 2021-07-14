Sunny Leone gives a sneak peek of her new house: ‘A new chapter in our life here in India begins’

Sunny Leone shared photos of her new house in India on her Instagram handle.

Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have bought a house in India. Sunny on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her new abode.

Sharing the photos, the MTV Splitsvilla 12 host wrote, “Here we go baby love @dirrty99!! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru.”

Sunny Leone keeps sharing photos of her family, giving fans a peek into her personal life.

On Mother’s Day, Sunny Leone uploaded photos with her kids while vacationing in Kerala. She captioned the pictures, “A great day with my kids and @dirrty99 in the middle of no where in the Kerala mountains. In complete lockdown but they managed to make the day amazing! Thank you Daniel my love for making such an amazing effort all day! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there going through the same stress and struggle of trying to keep our children safe and trying our best to enrich their lives the best we can. One day this insanity will end and they will be able to go back to normal. Love you all mommies!! Stay strong!!”

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be next seen in Tamil film Veeramadevi. She also has Rangeela, Shero, Koka Kola and Helen in her kitty.