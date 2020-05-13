Sunny Leone feels lucky as fans shower her with love on birthday, watch video

Sunny Leone turns 39 today. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram) Sunny Leone turns 39 today. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Actor Sunny Leone turns a year older today, and she is overwhelmed with all the love she has been getting from fans on her special day.

In a video message, Leone said, “I would like to thank everyone for all the birthday wishes. I am such a lucky girl to get so much love from all of you. I know we are far apart and it is a really tough time to be doing things. But, just know that I love all of you and I hope you all get through this with a big smile.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Ragini MMS 2 actor wrote, “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life! Xoxo”.

Maniesh Paul shared a few photos with Leone and wished her on her birthday. “Happy birthday @sunnyleone ….you wonderful soul…stay blessed always🤗🤗🤗… #mp #hdb #blessed,” he wrote along with the photos.

Sunny Leone is in the US with her family. A couple of days ago, the 39-year-old actor shared why she chose to fly to Los Angeles with her three kids and husband Daniel Weber.

“I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles,” Leone wrote in an Instagram post.

