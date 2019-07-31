Toggle Menu
Man alleges harassment by Sunny Leone fans, files complainthttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/sunny-leone-fans-harass-man-phone-number-in-arjun-patiala-5866457/

Man alleges harassment by Sunny Leone fans, files complaint

Puneet Agarwal says he has received hundreds of phone calls from strangers wishing to speak with Sunny Leone ever since his number was flashed by the actor's character in Bollywood film Arjun Patiala.

sunny leone
Sunny Leone’s fans have reportedly been calling a man, presuming it to be the actor’s number (Photo: Instagram/sunnyleone).

Fans of Sunny Leone have allegedly been harassing 27-year-old Puneet Agarwal, a resident of New Delhi’s Pritampura, according to IANS.

Agarwal says he has received hundreds of phone calls from strangers wishing to speak with the actor ever since his number was flashed by Sunny Leone’s character in Bollywood film Arjun Patiala.

“On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone’s character in the movie dictates my number,” Puneet Agarwal told IANS.

Agarwal is now considering whether he should take the matter to court.

“I am being harassed by many callers. People are abusing me and asking me to do dirty favours. I have filed a police complaint but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurances,” he added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Milind Deora slams claims of Vicky, Deepika and Ranbir being in ‘drugged state’ at Karan’s party
2 Tabu: The character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing
3 When Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan does a film, no one calls it a male-centric movie: Sonakshi Sinha