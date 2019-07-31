Man alleges harassment by Sunny Leone fans, files complaint

Fans of Sunny Leone have allegedly been harassing 27-year-old Puneet Agarwal, a resident of New Delhi’s Pritampura, according to IANS.

Agarwal says he has received hundreds of phone calls from strangers wishing to speak with the actor ever since his number was flashed by Sunny Leone’s character in Bollywood film Arjun Patiala.

“On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone’s character in the movie dictates my number,” Puneet Agarwal told IANS.

Agarwal is now considering whether he should take the matter to court.

“I am being harassed by many callers. People are abusing me and asking me to do dirty favours. I have filed a police complaint but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurances,” he added.