Monday, August 23, 2021
Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha ties rakhis to Noah and Asher, see photos from Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Sunny Leone tied rakhis to her friends, which included her stylist Hitendra Kapopara, make-up artist Tomas Moucka and security in-charge Yusuf Ibrahim.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 2:18:21 pm
SUNNY LEONESunny Leone shared photos from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Actor Sunny Leone celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Sunday with her family and close friends. She took to Instagram to share several photos from their celebration at home. In the photos, their daughter Nisha, wearing a floral kurta and pants, is seen tying rakhis to her two brothers, who are dressed in kurta pyjamas.

Sunny also tied rakhis to her friends, which included her stylist Hitendra Kapopara, make-up artist Tomas Moucka and Yusuf Ibrahim, who is responsible for the family’s security. Yusuf also posted pictures from the celebrations on his Instagram page. He captioned the photos, “No caption needed… No words to describe the beauty of raksha bandhan… N purest form of relation in mankind @sunnyleone @dirrty99 n my youngest sister Nisha. love u all unconditionally… HAPPY RAKSHA BANDHAN.”

Sunny Leone shared photos on her Instagram account with the caption, “About our Rakhi!! FAMILY!! Part 1 lol.”

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be next seen in Tamil film Shero. She also has Veeramadevi, Rangeela, Koka Kola and Helen in her kitty.

