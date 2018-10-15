Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Sunny Leone celebrates daughter Nisha Kaur’s birthday in Mexico, see photos

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber's daughter Nisha Kaur turns three today. The family is celebrating the baby girl's birthday in Mexico.

Sunny Leone daughter Nisha Kaur 3rd birthday Mexico family picture Not only Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber also shared an adorable birthday wish for daughter Nisha Kaur.

It is Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber’s daughter Nisha Kaur’s third birthday and the family is celebrating the birthday in Mexico.

Sharing a selfie of herself and daughter Nisha, Sunny wrote, “To the most beautiful angel in the world! Happy happy 3rd birthday my sweet girl! 🎼🎼You are my sunshine…my only sunshine…you make me happy when skies are grey…you’ll never know dear how much I love you!…please don’t take my sunshine away!! 🎼🎼.” Nisha is all smiles in the photo.

Sunny Leone’s next post is also a selfie at a beach in the city of Mexico and the caption reads, “This smile pretty much sums it all up! Happy Birthday baby girl! I’m so proud of you!”

Not only Sunny, husband Daniel Weber also shared an adorable birthday wish for daughter Nisha and wrote, “Happy 3rd Birthday to my baby girl Nisha Kaur !!!! I love you with all my heart and everyday with you is a true blessing. I thank God everyday for allowing him to bring you into our lives !!! You are the meaning of JOY !!!! Xoxoxo😍❤️❤️❤️😍 @sunnyleone.” This post featured a family photo which is simply beautiful.

See the latest photos of birthday girl Nisha Kaur with parents Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber:

Sunny Leone, Nisha Kaur

Sunny Leone, Nisha Kaur

Sunny Leone, Nisha Kaur, Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone has been sharing many photos from this ‘vaca in Mexico’.

