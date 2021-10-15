Sunny Leone celebrates daughter Nisha’s 6th birthday in their sparkling new Mumbai home, see inside photos

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber‘s daughter Nisha Weber turned a year older on October 14. Sunny celebrated the occasion at their new home in Mumbai with family and friends. The pristine white house was done up with green balloons as Nisha turned six. The birthday girl was also seen posing with her twin brothers, Asher and Noah.

Both Sunny and Daniel shared inside photos from Nisha’s birthday celebration. The happy mom wrote, “Happy Birthday to my special baby Girl Nisha Weber! You turn 6 years old today and I can’t believe it! Such a big girl! Your Papa and I love you so so much! You are the light of our lives!! @dirrty99 Love you baby girl! Part 1 and party# 1 more to come!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber also shared a set of photos and wrote, “6 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Round one ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel “Dirrty” Weber (@dirrty99)

Sunny, who treats her team as her family, shared another group photo and wrote, “And the reason why our Family is so lucky! Everyone of you impact my life and my children’s lives in some way everyday!! Love you all! @dirrty99 @hitendrakapopara @jeetihairtstylist @sapana.malhotra @sunnyrajani @imraj_gupta @sameerkatariya92 @yusuf_911 @unaiza_yusuf ,Aisha, Nanaji and Naniji, Neeta and Silvia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

This Weber family moved to the new, bigger place in July this year. Sunny had shown off the stunning view from the apartment recently as she posed standing next to the pool.

Sunny and Daniel had adopted Nisha from Maharashtra’s Latur village when she was just 21 months old. Speaking about how Nisha chose them, Sunny had said in an interview, “The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional and [experienced] so many different feelings. We literally had three weeks to finalise everything. Usually, people get nine months to prepare.” Daniel had added, “Our life is always so crazy. There are no nine months for us. For me, it has just been lots of paperwork for two years and then one day, that’s it. You get an email that you have been matched with a child. It’s so crazy.”