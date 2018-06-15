Sunny Leone’s husband posts photo with their twin boys, calls it ‘life’

Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber recently posted a photo with their twin sons. Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber recently posted a photo with their twin sons.

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber adopted a baby girl last year and soon after they were blessed with twin baby boys through surrogacy. Her family of five is enjoying the best of times. Sunny and Daniel are trying to balance their work life schedule so that they get to spend enough time with their children.

Sunny’s husband Daniel recently took to Instagram and posted this adorable picture with his twin boys, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. He captioned the photo as, “Life !!! By @tomasmoucka !!!!”

Sunny and Daniel adopted their baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber from an orphanage and proudly announced her arrival into their family.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently shooting for the next season of MTV reality show Splitsvilla. Before she joined the crew for the shoot, Sunny proceeded to scatter her parents’ ashes in the holy river of Ganga. She was accompanied by her twins Noah and Asher. The actor shared this on Instagram with a caption, “My boys finally got the chance to say hello to my parents at the Ganga where I scattered their ashes. Starting a new project and we’ve all come to seek my parents blessings.”

Also, the shooting for Sunny’s Tamil film as a lead actor, Veermahadevi, is currently underway. The first look of the film featuring Sunny was recently released. In the poster, the actor was seen sitting atop a horse in a warrior costume.

