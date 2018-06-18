Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s Father’s Day posts go viral

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber well celebrated Father’s Day with their kids- daughter Nisha Weber and twin boys Asher and Noah Weber. Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber well celebrated Father’s Day with their kids- daughter Nisha Weber and twin boys Asher and Noah Weber.

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are now proud parents of three – daughter Nisha Weber and twin boys Asher and Noah Weber. On the occasion of Father’s Day, Daniel shared a post expressing his love for his daughter Nisha and wife Sunny.

In the Instagram photo, Daniel, Sunny and Nisha are seen lying on a bed. The caption along with the photo reads, “This is Fathers Day!!! The greatest love one can imagine !!!” Daniel also wrote, “Thank You @sunnyleone for meeting Nisha Kaur and Falling in Love for both of us !!! You are always the one who knows Best. She is everything and has stole my heart forever !!!! Xoxoxo Thank You !!!!”

Recently, Sunny’s husband Daniel took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with his twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. He captioned the photo as, “Life.”

See the recent photos of Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their kids:

Sunny too shared a family picture as she celebrated Father’s Day. She captioned the photo, “The Man…the Father…the husband…the friend…the one that holds us together, given us the best life and a infinite amount of love! We love you Papa! @dirrty99 Love – Nisha, Asher Noah and me :) Happy Fathers Day.”

See Sunny Leone’s post on Father’s Day:

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber adopted a baby girl last year and soon after they were blessed with twin baby boys through surrogacy. On the work front, Sunny is currently shooting for the next season of MTV reality show Splitsvilla.

