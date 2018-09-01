Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber spend time together on their Dubai vacation

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are having a good time together in Dubai. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are having a good time together in Dubai.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is in Dubai for a vacation with husband Daniel Weber. The actor has been sharing pictures from her getaway on her Instagram account and in her first update from the foreign land, she thanked the love of her life, Daniel. She wrote, “Finally in Dubai! Mini vacation begins! Thanks, @dirrty99 for sweeping us all away!” Following this photo were some more pictures from her vacation as she enjoyed drinks and her hotel view. The latest video had her swaying to the music playing in her car. “Good times with @dirrty99 and @swellflock Dubai!!,” read the caption.

Daniel too posted photos and videos from his vacation with his darling wife. His Instagram account featured him and Sunny doing ice skating like pros. “She knows how to ice skate 😍,” wrote Daniel along with the video. In another click, he can be seen standing in front of Dubai’s famous building Burj Khalifa.

Also read | Sunny Leone shares how she knew Daniel Weber was ‘the one’

Here are all the photos and videos from Sunny Leone’s Dubai vacation

Daniel Weber shared this photo with Sunny Leone from Dubai. Daniel Weber shared this photo with Sunny Leone from Dubai.

Sunny Leone is in Dubai with husband Daniel Weber. Sunny Leone is in Dubai with husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny Leone shared this photo from her vacation on her Instagram account. Sunny Leone shared this photo from her vacation on her Instagram account.

Sunny Leone shares a selfie from Dubai. Sunny Leone shares a selfie from Dubai.

Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber in Dubai. Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber in Dubai.

Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber. Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber.

Recently, Sunny talked about her love story with husband Daniel Weber to Humans of Bombay. In the post, she narrated how the two met and how their love grew. She knew Daniel was the one when he stuck by her even in tough times. Their love story also makes an important sequence in the actor’s biopic series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Also read | Splitsvilla 11: When a female contestant tried flirting with Sunny Leone

On the work front, Sunny is back with the eleventh season of MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singha. Also, she is all set to make her Kollywood debut with Veeramahadevi. It will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd