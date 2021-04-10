Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th marriage anniversary: ‘I pray we walk together until our dying days’

Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber completed 10 years of their marriage on Friday, and the much-in-love couple took to social media to dedicate sweet-little-nothings to each other. Sunny shared an adorable photo of herself with Daniel, calling him her “rock and hero”.

“Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!” she wrote. A few hours later, Sunny posted a video showing off a stunning diamond necklace she received from Daniel as a gift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

“Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream!! 10yrs of marriage and 13yrs of spending our lives together!! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!” Sunny wrote alongside the video.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The affectionate husband also had lovely things to say about his wife at the milestone in their relationship. In a part romantic-part cheeky message on Instagram, Daniel thanked Sunny for putting up with his “insane” sh**. “10 years !!!! I love you @sunnyleone — I love our f**king Crazy life !!! Not sure anyone else would ever put up with my insane shit !!! Thank you !!!! Thank you for being the voice of reason(90%of the time) I love you!!!” he wrote, captioning a picture of himself with Sunny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel “Dirrty” Weber (@dirrty99)

While Daniel showered Sunny with diamonds, he received a beautiful bracelet from his doting wife as the anniversary present. The bracelet has “10 saal” written on it, which means 10 years in English. Sharing a picture of himself wearing the silver bracelet, Daniel wrote, “Thank you Sunny for this. Love that you remembered what this means. Happy 10!! Love you!!”

Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Webber showed off the anniversary gift he received from his loving wife. (Photo: Daniel Webber/Instagram) Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Webber showed off the anniversary gift he received from his loving wife. (Photo: Daniel Webber/Instagram)

More pictures on Sunny Leone’s Instagram stories suggest the anniversary celebration was a day-long affair.

Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Webber surprised with beautiful flowers on their 10th anniversary. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram) Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Webber surprised with beautiful flowers on their 10th anniversary. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Sunny Leone and Daniel Webber celebrated their 10th anniversary in a “romantic lockdown”. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram) Sunny Leone and Daniel Webber celebrated their 10th anniversary in a “romantic lockdown”. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Almost three years ago, Sunny Leone spoke about her and Daniel’s love story and how she realised he was the one she would want to spend her life with.

The actor had spoken to Humans of Bombay about the difficult phase in her life following her mother’s demise and it was in these moments that Daniel and Sunny got closer. “Within a few months of dating, my mom passed away. I’d expect a guy to run from such an emotional responsibility–but he stayed. Not only for me, but for my family. I’d wake up crying at night & he’d hold me. He didn’t try to fix the situation–he was present & that’s what mattered. I knew then that he was the one, but it was his turn to make me wait.”

Sunny and Daniel are blessed with three children– elder daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah.