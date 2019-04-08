These Sunny Leone videos are too cute for words

Sunny Leone has taken a liking to TikTok. On Sunday, we saw her dropping three videos in which she can be seen performing on “Laila” from Raees, Daler Mehendi’s “Bolo Tara Rara” and “Saddi Galli” from Tanu Weds Manu.

In two of these videos, Sunny shares screen space with Shezaada Akshu Kakkar, an avid TikTok user. Ahead of making videos with him, Sunny took to Instagram and shared why she wanted to make videos with Shezaada. “Wanted to tell you why I am posting the next few videos. I really admired @shezaadakakkar page on TikTok and thought how confident this young man is and how amazing it is to see someone express themselves and not give a damn about social norms. My team and I hunted him down and he agreed to meet me and shoot some videos with me! Hope you like them.”

After shooting with Shezaada, Sunny performed on “Saddi Galli” marking the end of an eventful day. The video features her team, including her husband Daniel Weber. We bet you cannot take your eyes off Sunny who is truly having fun while performing.

On the work front, Sunny Leone can be seen in Karenjit Kaur – The untold story of Sunny Leone’s season finale, which is currently streaming on ZEE5.

She will also be making her Malayalam debut with this week’s big release, Madhura Raja.