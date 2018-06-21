Sunny Leone’s impromptu dance is the ‘most fun thing ever’, watch video

Sunny Leone danced on a

Trust Sunny Leone to either shock you with her screen outings or make you go ‘awww’ over her cuteness. The actor posted a video recently in which she breaks into an impromptu dance act which is too cute for words. In the video, we hear the jingle of a commercial featuring Ajay Devgn. Sunny shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “Breaking into the hook step is the most fun thing ever! Mr. Devgn – such coolness & swag! Show me how you’d do it. #LambaTikegi”

The original video was directed by Nishikant Kamat. The dance was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. While Ajay’s version received its share of popularity, Sunny’s version is for sure too cute to miss.

Sunny and Ajay have never shared screen space before but the actor did appear in Ajay’s 2017 release Badshaho. She featured in a dance number alongside Emraan Hashmi.

On the work front, the “Laila Main Laila” actor has a Tamil project in hand. Titled Veermahadevi, the project will see Sunny Leone in a warrior avatar, for which the actor has been learning sword fighting and horse riding. The film will also be dubbed in other regional languages.

Beyond that, Sunny is all set to make her television comeback with the controversial reality show Splitsvilla Season 11. She would be joined by Rannvijay Singha. Sunny and Rannvijay have already started shooting for the show in Jim Corbett National Park.

Sunny also has a web series in her kitty. The web series titled Karenjit Kaur-The untold story of Sunny Leone will showcase the actor’s journey from the American adult film industry to becoming a Bollywood sensation.

