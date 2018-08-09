Sunny Leone starts a donation page for a friend in need

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share her friend’s story. Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share her friend’s story.

Sunny Leone aka Karenjit Weber recently took to Instagram to narrate the story of her friend Prabhakar. In the post, Sunny shares that Prabhakar is actually the one who takes care of her whole team while she is shooting. He is like a part of her family as her kids calls him Mamaji (uncle). Sunny shares that Prabhakar is the sole breadwinner of his family but has been fighting kidney failure lately. The expenses are now getting a little too much for him to handle and thus, Sunny has started a donation page for Prabhakar. Proceeds for this donation page will go towards his surgery, doctor’s consultation charges, medicines, transplant and post-operative care.

Sunny Leone shared, “Hi My name is Karenjit Weber and I am raising funds for my friend, Prabhakar. He is the one who takes care of our whole team while I am shooting. He is also the Mamaji (uncle) of Nisha, Asher and Noah. He is the sole bread winner which makes it very difficult for his family to bear the expenses of his treatment. He has a wife, a mother and his child who depend on him. He has been fighting Kidney failure. One year ago he was hospitalized in a horrible hospital that was not treating his condition properly and told him that he needed to remove his kidneys. They would have killed him for his organs. Daniel (my husband ) and I had no idea until the last minute and removed him from that place immediately and cleared his bills for release. We then admitted him in a proper hospital and he saw a kidney specialist who informed us that only 20% of his kidneys are functioning.”

Sunny further wrote, “With proper eating and medication he has been able to make it through the year. His entire family depends on him for their survival, making it nearly impossible for him to take the rest that he so badly requires for his medical condition. He has recently been hospitalized because he has complete kidney failure and has to be on dialysis. He was even recently pronounced dead on the table and somehow with the hand of God he was resuscitated and brought back to us. He now needs a kidney transplant so he can recover properly to live and work in the field that makes him so happy. The funds raised will be used towards his: Surgery, Doctor’s Consultation Charges, Post-operative care, Medicines, Transplant.”

She also posted the link for donation on her Instagram bio.

