Have you seen these videos of Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar and Shilpa Shetty?

While Bhumi Pednekar posted a clip from the sets of Sonchiriya, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Tiger Shroff shared their workout videos. Scroll to see videos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts today.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a video from the sets of Sonchiriya and wrote, “Chakki fresh fitness 😋 #MondayMotivation #OnSetDiaries #BTS #SonChiriya #1stMarch.”

Shilpa Shetty posted a Workout of the Day video on her Instagram account.

Tiger Shroff also shared a video of himself at the gym.

Sunny Leone shared this fun clip and wrote, “Yes we be CRAY…CREY…!!!! @sapana.malhotra.”

Neha Kakkar also posted a video on her Instagram account. The caption read, “When @marshmellomusic and Nehu killed it on @tonykakkar ‘s #CocaColaTu 🔥 . Trying to #SpreadHappiness!! 😇 . P.S. India 🇮🇳 Loves You Mello.”