Sunny Leone is enjoying her vacation.

Sunny Leone is on a vacation in Mexico and her social media accounts are filled with photos from this ‘vaca in Mexico’. Husband Daniel Weber and a few friends are also accompanying Sunny.

Scroll to see all photos from Sunny Leone’s Mexico vacation:

“Fun by the pool all day!! #Cancun #Mexico !!,” wrote the actor with the photo.

Sunny Leone shared this selfie and wrote along, “A afternoon of women!! @bluereena @patellegrino :) Cancun Mexico!!”

Sunny Leone was seen posing with husband Daniel Weber.

Sharing the photo, Sunny Leone wrote, “Ya know…just taking a walk…Cancun Mexico! Drop dead gorgeous ocean!”

“Best friends for life!! @dirrty99 @bluereena @patellegrino Cancun Mexico and our rather large families! Lol,” read the photo caption.

Sunny Leone looked amazing in this floral swimwear.

“Vaca in Mexico 🇲🇽!!,”Sunny Leone wrote with the selfie.

Sunny Leone had shared this photo earlier and wrote, “Chillin with the handsome @dirrty99. Family day but we snuck in a pic of just us :)”

Daniel Weber too has been posting vacation photos on his Instagram account.

We can’t wait to see more photos from Sunny Leone’s getaway.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd