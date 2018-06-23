Sunny Leone is all set to join Diljit Dosanjh for a dance number

Sunny Leone to make a special appearance in Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala. Sunny Leone to make a special appearance in Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala.

Sunny Leone is all set to make a special appearance in the comic caper Arjun Patiala. Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in lead roles. Sunny Leone has earlier given various memorable dance performances on the big screen. Her “Laila” number from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and her dance number with Emraan Hashmi from the Baadshaho were loved by the audience.

As per a source close to the development, Sunny will be grooving with Diljit to a dance track which will be shot in the first week of July. “It will be choreographed by Vijay Ganguly who is also working on the other songs in the film. The actresses’ look is currently being worked upon,” adds the source.

Confirming the news, the producer of the movie Dinesh Vijan informs that Sunny’s character is named Baby Narula, a beauty parlour owner who receives help from Diljit’s Arjun Patiala. He further adds, “In a special appearance, Sunny plays a small town beautiful and traditional Punjabi girl which is very close to what Sunny’s core is.”

In the movie, Kriti plays a news-hungry journalist while Diljit plays a small town quirky policeman. Varun Sharma will play a lackey police officer, Onida Singh. The trio has a baddie to contend as Zeeshan Qadri, who goes by the name of School.

The movie is a laugh riot offering plenty of action and dollops of bubble-gum romance. The film is quite quirky and is intended to be a laugh riot.

Arjun Patiala produced under the banner of Maddock films is expected to hit theatres on September 13.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd