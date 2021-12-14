Sunny Leone is a fan of Anil Kapoor’s ‘painter’ Majnu Bhai and her latest photo is proof

Welcome’s Majnu Bhai has an entire fandom dedicated to him and it looks like he has found another fan in Sunny Leone. Sunny took to Instagram Tuesday and posed with the famous painting of Anil Kapoor’s Majnu Bhai from the film. She shared in the caption, “Guess the famous painter!! 😂”

Sunny was posing with the hilarious painting where a donkey can be seen atop a horse. In the film, Anil Kapoor’s Majnu made the painting and managed to impress Mallika Sherawat’s Ishika.

Fans were quick to point out the Majnu Bhai reference as they flooded the comments section with the same. One of the fans commented with the film’s dialogue and wrote, “Lagta hai aapke pyaar mein Gir gayi bhai😂😂”

The character of Majnu Bhai first appeared in Welcome in 2007. The film also starred Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif. The film’s sequel Welcome Back, which released in 2015, had Anil reprising his role from the first film.

Mallika Sherawat had previously spoken about not being cast in the sequel. She shared with Pinkvilla, “Welcome ka sequel banega toh director apni girlfriend ko hi dalega na usmein. Welcome 2 bana toh usmein apni girlfriend ko daal diya batao, ab main kya karun? (If a sequel of Welcome is made, then the director will only cast his girlfriend. When Welcome 2 was made, he cast his girlfriend in the film. What do I do now?).”

In a 2019 interview with Zoom TV, director Anees Bazmee had opened up about not making Welcome 3 and said that he faced a lot of challenges while making the 2015 film. So while he cherished the memories of working with Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, he would not be getting the team back together for another film.

Anees Bazmee is presently looking forward to the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.