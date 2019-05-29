Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi to star in Coca Cola

Mandana Karimi has been roped to play a character with grey shades in horror comedy Coca Cola. The film stars Sunny Leone in the lead role.

Talking about Coca Cola, Mandana said in a statement, “It is a very interesting story and I have never done something like this before. I am looking forward to start the shoot.”

Interestingly, Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi were contestants in hit reality TV show Bigg Boss. While Sunny was seen in Bigg Boss Season 5, Mandana was a part of Bigg Boss Season 9.

Mandana also shared her excitement about sharing screen space with Sunny. The actor said, “I have met her at a few events that we did together. She is lovely.” Mandana also added, “We have a huge surprise for the audience through this film.”

After working on several successful modelling projects, Mandana made a guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Roy. She was later seen in films like Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.

Coca Cola is directed by Prasad Tatikeni and will be produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, Paramdeep Singh Sandhu and Chirag Dhariwal.

The film is slated to go on floors in June and will be shot in Noida.