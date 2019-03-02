Have you seen these videos of Sunny Leone, Ajay Devgn and Ekta Kapoor?

While Sunny Leone shared a video from a rehearsal of an awards function, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a clip from the upcoming episode of her new show Kehne Ko Hum Safar Hain Season 2; here are the videos shared by your favourite celebrities on the social media today.

Sunny Leone shared a video with a caption that read, “The dancers that make me look good on stage! You guys rock vanithaawards.”

Ekta Kapoor promoted her upcoming marital drama on her Instagram handle with a post that read, “Karvachauth pleasure for some … n pressure for some!!! Is love only true if u fast seeing d moon….??!!! Wat if u do n d love doesn’t last😉What will Ananya do, when the choice is between her career and love? There’s so much coming up this week on #KehneKoHumsafarHain season 2. Watch to know!”

On the other hand, Total Dhamaal star Ajay Devgn urged his fans to catch the comedy flick in theatres. He shared a footage from the movie with the caption, “Iss weekend karo dhamaal with #TotalDhamaal! Dekho apni family ke saath! Book your tickets now! Link in bio.”

Esha Gupta shared this interesting clip on her social media handle.

Vikas Gupta praised Ekta Kapoor’s Kehne Ko Hum Safar Hain Season 2 to the skies and wrote on his Instagram handle, “You know what is so amazing about this show #kehnekohumsafarhain is the fact it doesn’t go alien or go into night life only to show it’s about modern & working women. How beautifully then writing team has woven everything. Totally loved both ladies take on #karwachauth not taking away from it, My mom’s a big believer but she also agreed with #Poonam 22 saal rakhne se Kya milaa, he left her 🤪🤪 and I believe in what #Ananya said how does a festival prove my love for someone ♥️ this is the only show Mom & I can watch together not even my own 🥴 😝 #kehnekohumsafarhain2 #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji P.S. I am a big fan of Bani and Arya story line on the show as well ,♥️”

Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti shared a clip from the show with the caption, “I always support peace🕊 #naagin3.”