Sunny Kaushal welcomes ‘parjai ji’ Katrina Kaif into the family, showers love on ‘gorgeous couple’

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in Rajasthan on Thursday and shared a few photos of their special day on social media. Soon after, Vicky’s brother, actor Sunny Kaushal took to Instagram to share a photo from the wedding along with a welcome message.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. (There’s an additional place in my heart today) Welcome to the family Parjai ji ♥♥ Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.” ‘Parjai’ is a Punjabi word for sister-in-law.

Fans loved Sunny’s caption as one of them wrote, “Parjai ji omg you’re so cuteee 😂🥺 congratulations to you all ❤❤.” Another fan commented, “Tumhare brother ki dulhan😅❤” The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan reference did not get old in the comments section as another fan brought it up and wrote, “Mere brother ki dulhan got real for u 😂😍 @sunsunnykhez.”

Until their wedding day, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had stayed mum about their relationship. It was only after they were married that they announced their love for each other for the first time in public. They shared their wedding photos with the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Katrina and Vicky had a lavish wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara near Ranthambore in Rajasthan. The three-day affair saw their family members and close friends in attendance.