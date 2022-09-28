Sunny Kaushal touches ‘bhabhi’ Katrina Kaif’s feet in new photo, Vicky Kaushal wishes ‘sarva gunna sampann’ brother

It is Vicky Kaushal’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal’s birthday today. On the occasion, the Kaushal family took to social media to share adorable birthday wishes for the actor. While Vicky shared a photo from one of his and Katrina Kaif‘s pre-wedding ceremonies, Katrina seemingly shared a snap from a ritual post their wedding.

Vicky shared the photo and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most sarva guna sampanna Kaushal. Love you, Sunny.” In the picture, the two could be seen looking dapper in their white Indian attire and dark glasses. Fans couldn’t help but drop complimentary comments underneath the post. One wrote, “Why so handsome?” While another user commented, “We want more pictures from your wedding.”

Katrina’s photo, in which she and Vicky are seen blessing Sunny as he makes a show of bowing down to them and touching their feet, also got a lot of love from fans. As Katrina wrote, “Jeete raho, Khush raho,” in the caption, one user commented, “Happy birthday, bhai,” even as several others dropped heart emojis below the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Sunny Kaushal’s father and stunt director Sham Kaushal shared a cute photo of his son from his childhood and shared, “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Sunny Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with u. As a father feeling blessed to have a son like u. Always love & blessings. Rab Rakha (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Sunny Kaushal made his debut in showbiz with the 2016 movie Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. Previously, he had been an assistant director on My Friend Pinto and Gunday. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Malayalam movie Helen, called Mili. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.