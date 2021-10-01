Sunny Kaushal on comparison with brother Vicky Kaushal: ‘We have different journeys’

Vicky Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal both started their Bollywood journey around the same time and continue to go strong. As Vicky enjoys stardom after hits such as Uri and Raazi, Sunny is ready with his next release — Netflix film Shiddat. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sunny Kaushal opens up about how it is to face constant scrutiny and comparison with Vicky, his journey in films, and how preparing for Shiddat was an internal process.

Sunny is coming out with a film after two years; his last release was Bhangra Pa Le (2019). Talking about how Shiddat happened, he says, “Shiddat happened to me after Gold. I had auditioned a couple of times for the film after meeting Dinesh Vijan and Kunal Deshmukh, and it worked out. When I heard the story of the film, I knew I wanted to do the film. The film’s perspective about love is very different, and yet Kunal has managed to show it in a very simple manner. Radhika (Madan), Mohit (Raina) and I met up for a few readings and started shooting in November 2019.”

He says Shiddat forced him to look at love with a different lens. “I had to prepare in a way for Shiddat that I had never done before. It was internal for me. I had to think the way people think today because my character in the film is street-smart, and cool and yet a simple guy at heart. If you love someone, there shouldn’t be any complications. It is about having courage and passion to live with the person you love. And that’s what the film is about, how people do so many things for whatever their definition of love is. I believe in the power of love, and I will go all out for it. Everyone has their own perspective when it comes to love, and I had to get over my conditioning,” he added.

Sunny confesses that he faces constant scrutiny given his brother is already a star. “Vicky’s first film Masaan was in 2015, my first film was in 2016. He was also pretty new when I debuted. My notion in life is that we all have to do ‘mehnat’ and we all have to struggle. We have different journeys. Someone’s efforts can bring them different results and your efforts can do different things for you. To do it, and to sustain, we all have to put in efforts and that is an independent journey. It is not easy for anyone.”

He adds, “We are in an industry which is so transparent, anything and everything you do is always under the radar.”

Sunny says his brother has reached a place that is inspirational for him. He says, “There is a constant comparison between Vicky and me, yes, but it doesn’t bother me. Vicky has achieved something great, so when people want me to do as well as that, it is alright. It is encouraging that people expect good things from me. Also, the comparison is more in your face because we live in the same house, we are brothers. People expect that what one brother is doing, the other will follow suit. Will he be able to do it or not becomes intense, but that is not how I perceive it. I take it positively, because we both have our own journeys. People can compare us as much as they want, but my goal is mine so comparisons don’t matter. At the same time, I am proud to be compared to my big brother.”

Shiddat, also starring Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana, Penty is scheduled to release on October 1, on Disney+ Hotstar.