Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma to star in Hurdang

Actor Sunny Kaushal, Vijay Varma and Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in a romantic drama titled Hurdang. Directed by Nikhil Bhatt, the film is an inspiring love story set in 1990s Allahabad.

“It’s a young, restless love story from the 90s. People in 1990s were innocent and vulnerable. They didn’t have the advantage of technology the way youngsters have now. There was a deep desire to fight for your cause and claim your right. Sunny, Nushrat and Vijay fit in quite naturally. Sunny and Nushrat play students coming from different ideologies and backgrounds, but a couple destined to be together. They play childhood lovers who have grown up together. Both Sunny and Nushrat bring innocent and palpable energy naturally into the story,” producer Shaailesh R Singh said in a statement.

Hurdang is all set to go on floors on July 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal, who made his debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, has wrapped up a dance film titled Bhangra Paa Le. Vijay Varma, who was last seen in Gully Boy, has been roped in for Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. As per reports, he would also be playing a supporting role in Super 30.

On the other hand, Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor also has Hansal Mehta directorial Turram Khan in her kitty. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.