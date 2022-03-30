Sunny Kaushal calls bhabhi Katrina Kaif ‘very grounded’: ‘She brings a positive energy in family’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif hid their dating period from the media and fans’ glare. And supporting them in this secret affair were their family members. Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal, time and again had denied the relationship calling it ‘only rumours’. Now that Vicky and Katrina have tied the knot, Sunny went on to heap words of praise on his bhabhi.

In a recent interview, the Gold actor said that Katrina brings a ‘positive energy’ into the family and revealed how they don’t talk about work at home. “It’s pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person,” he told ETimes, adding that they “do not discuss work or take acting tips from each other.

The young actor went on to say that she brings a lot of positive energy to their home and is very grounded. While Sunny confessed that he ‘would get a bit overwhelmed by her’ when he did not know her, it’s now normal between them. He said, “But at the end of the day, everyone is a human being.”

After the much-hyped wedding, Katrina Kaif had slipped into the shoes of a perfect bahu as she rustled up halwa for her in-laws. When Sunny was asked if he got to taste the same, he replied in affirmative, adding that it was very tasty. “I did. I was not in town for it but mom kept a little bit for me and it was very tasty,” he said.

Earlier, Sunny Kaushal had welcomed Katrina Kaif into the family in true Punjabi style calling her ‘Parjai ji’. Sharing a photo from the wedding, he wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. (There’s an additional place in my heart today) Welcome to the family Parjai ji ♥♥ Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

After dating each other for almost three years, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a lavish wedding in December last year at Six Senses Fort Barwara near Ranthambore in Rajasthan. The three-day affair saw only their family members and close friends in attendance.

On the work front, Sunny Kaushal will be next seen with Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hurdang.