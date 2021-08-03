Sunny Deol’s son Karan shoots Ajay Devgn’s Velley with ‘chacha’ Abhay Deol, see photo

We are still awaiting Sunny Deol to share screen space with Abhay Deol, but his son Karan is already a step ahead of him. Karan and Abhay started work on Velley, which is being produced by Ajay Devgn. The young actor shared a BTS picture of himself with Abhay and said that he is “super excited for everyone to see what we’ve been shooting for.”

Taking to his social media platforms, Karan wrote, “chacha @abhaydeol thank you for always having my back! 🤗 You’ve always been an inspiration for me and working with you is something I’ll always cherish. Love You. Super excited for everyone to see what we’ve been shooting for!.”

Reportedly Abhay and Karan are shooting for their upcoming crime comedy Velley, which is being bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and helmed by Deven Munjal. Velley is a Hindi adaptation of 2019 Telugu film Brochevarevarura.

On the work front, Abhay is all set to be seen in Disney’s Spin, which will be going live on August 13 in the US.

In this film, Abhay plays the role of a father to a young teenager. While announcing this project, Abhay had said, “I am aware that most of my audience love me for making edgy, alternative narratives, that challenge the status quo. Which is why this film is all the more special as it is a departure from my own status quo, and catering to a much younger audience. Spin is a Disney film which will go live on their platform for the US audiences on the 13th of August. It is a gem of a movie, that will leave you smiling and feeling good. Blessed to be a part of it!”

Karan had debuted in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, making Velley his second outing. He will also be seen in the recently announced Apne 2, with his grandfather Dharmendra, uncle Bobby Deol and father Sunny Deol.