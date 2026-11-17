Sunny Deol’s portrayal of Lord Hanuman is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of Ramayana: Part 2. While audiences got only a brief glimpse of the actor as Hanuman in the post-credit scene of the first instalment, cinematographer Pankaj Kumar has now revealed that several sequences featuring Hanuman have already been shot.

In an interview with Variety India, Pankaj said the team is aware of the expectations surrounding Sunny’s character and promised that his appearance in the sequel would be worth the wait.

“The expectations around Hanuman are immense. I know people want to see him on screen. We have already shot a lot of fabulous sequences involving Hanuman, and I can promise you that it’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great experience to watch him on the big screen,” he said.