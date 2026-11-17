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Sunny Deol’s portrayal of Lord Hanuman is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of Ramayana: Part 2. While audiences got only a brief glimpse of the actor as Hanuman in the post-credit scene of the first instalment, cinematographer Pankaj Kumar has now revealed that several sequences featuring Hanuman have already been shot.
In an interview with Variety India, Pankaj said the team is aware of the expectations surrounding Sunny’s character and promised that his appearance in the sequel would be worth the wait.
“The expectations around Hanuman are immense. I know people want to see him on screen. We have already shot a lot of fabulous sequences involving Hanuman, and I can promise you that it’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great experience to watch him on the big screen,” he said.
Pankaj also explained that the brief introduction of Hanuman in Ramayana: Part 1 was always intended to be a small glimpse rather than a full-fledged appearance.
“It was always going to be like that. Even in the script, it was written as a very small snippet of Hanuman. That’s how the script ends,” he added.
Ramayana Part 1 also introduced Raghav Juyal as Meghnath, the son of Ravana, setting up some of the key characters who will feature in the next chapter. The sequel will also bring in other important figures from the epic, including Jambavan, Bali and Sugriva.
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60 per cent of Ramayana Part 2 already shot
In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Pankaj Kumar revealed that a significant portion of the Ramayana sequel has already been filmed, although extensive visual effects and motion-capture work is still pending. He also said that the second instalment will be grander in scale than the first, with several computer-generated characters.
“We have already shot about 60 per cent of Part 2. A lot of VFX work, a lot of motion capture work is left because the second part is going to be more grand than the first part. It has lot more CG characters, like Hanuman and the whole vanar sena (the monkey army). A lot of more details need to be worked on,” he said.
Ramayana Part 2: Release date
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana, while Sunny Deol essays Lord Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh.
The second instalment will take the story forward with Rama and Lakshmana’s journey to Kishkindha, where they meet Hanuman and Sugriva. The makers have confirmed that Ramayana: Part 2 will release in theatres on Diwali 2028, a year later than its earlier planned release window.
Producer Namit Malhotra explained the decision in an interview with E! News, saying the team did not want to rush the conclusion of the two-part epic.
“We want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn’t want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves,” he said.