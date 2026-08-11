Sunny Deol yelled at Preity Zinta for calling Bobby Deol at 11 pm: ‘Ye koi time hai?’

Actor Preity Zinta, who has not appeared in any mainstream Hindi film in almost over a decade, is making her big Bollywood comeback with Sunny Deol in Aamir Khan’s production Batwara 1947. Preity, Sunny and Aamir recently appeared on the opening episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, and spoke about their film, along with discussing the many anecdotes from their life in the movies. During the chat, Preity recalled her first interaction with Sunny Deol and shared that he yelled at her because he called his residence late at night.

Preity was asked about the difference between the Deol brothers’ personalities, Sunny and Bobby, and she shared that they are poles apart. “Bobby is my friend. I have known him even before he and I made our debut in the movies. Bobby had a van and all of us used to go out in that van,” she recalled.