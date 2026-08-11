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Sunny Deol yelled at Preity Zinta for calling Bobby Deol at 11 pm: ‘Ye koi time hai?’
Preity Zinta recalled the time when an innocent call from her side resulted in Sunny Deol yelling at her for calling at 11 pm. 'Dhai kilo ka haath took the call,' she joked.
Actor Preity Zinta, who has not appeared in any mainstream Hindi film in almost over a decade, is making her big Bollywood comeback with Sunny Deol in Aamir Khan’s production Batwara 1947. Preity, Sunny and Aamir recently appeared on the opening episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, and spoke about their film, along with discussing the many anecdotes from their life in the movies. During the chat, Preity recalled her first interaction with Sunny Deol and shared that he yelled at her because he called his residence late at night.
Preity was asked about the difference between the Deol brothers’ personalities, Sunny and Bobby, and she shared that they are poles apart. “Bobby is my friend. I have known him even before he and I made our debut in the movies. Bobby had a van and all of us used to go out in that van,” she recalled.
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She then shared that one day, when she was out with all of her friends, they decided to call Bobby and let him know that they were coming over. Preity was given the responsibility of making the call, and to her shock, it was Sunny who took the call. Back then, the reliable mode of communication was landline phones, as cell phones had not gained much popularity in India at the time.
“I called. I didn’t know that his dhai kilo ka haath would take the call,” she said, making a reference to Sunny’s popular dialogue about his strong hand. Recalling the episode, Sunny and Preity broke into laughter as she continued, “I said, ‘Hi, can I speak to Bobby please?’ I think it must have been 10:30-11 pm at night. And he said, ‘Is this the time to call anyone’s home?’”
Preity recalled that she got flustered and just hung up the call. She said that she was always “very nervous” around him in the early days and it took her 2-3 films to break the ice with Sunny. They have worked together in films like The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Farz.
Sunny then shared his side of the story and said, “We were not allowed to go out after 8 pm. And it was around 10:30 pm. I see Bobby as my son, so I was always very strict with him, in terms of discipline, but he would sneak around a lot.” Preity said that this was around the same time when Bobby had just met his wife Tanya. The two got married in 1996.
Preity and Bobby have worked extensively in Hindi films in popular films like Soldier and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. Preity even made a special appearance in Sunny’s Dillagi, which starred Bobby in the lead role with Sunny and Urmila Matondkar.
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