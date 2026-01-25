Sunny Deol poses with Esha Deol, Ahana as Dharmendra gets posthumous Padma Vibhushan

It was a special day for the Deol family as it was announced that veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November last year, will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan awards. The announcement of Padma award honour 2026 coincided with Dharmendra’s eldest son Sunny Deol with his step-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at a special Border 2 screening. Sunny’s Border 2 is getting a lot of acclaim from the audience as it does a blockbuster business at the box office.

Sunny Deol poses with Esha and Ahana

It was an emotional family moment as Sunny stepped out with his sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, at the special screening of Border 2. While Sunny is Dharmendra’s son from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, Esha and Ahana are daughters of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. It was a rare appearance of the siblings together. The families were not seen together after Dharmendra’s demise, including at his prayer meet. While Sunny and Bobby Deol organised a prayer meet in Mumbai, Hema Malini and her daughters were not in attendance. They held separate ones in Delhi and Mumbai.