Sunny Deol poses with Esha Deol, Ahana as Dharmendra gets posthumous Padma Vibhushan

Ahead of Republic Day, Dharmendra was conferred with Padma Vibhushan. Sunny Deol was seen with Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at a Border 2 screening shortly after the announcement.

Ahead of Republic Day, Dharmendra was conferred with Padma Vibhushan. Sunny Deol was seen with Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at a Border 2 screening shortly after the announcement.While Sunny is Dharmendra's son from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, Esha and Ahana Deol are daughters of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. (Credit: Instagram/@aapkadharam, X/@yogenshahyogen)

It was a special day for the Deol family as it was announced that veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November last year, will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan awards. The announcement of Padma award honour 2026 coincided with Dharmendra’s eldest son Sunny Deol with his step-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at a special Border 2 screening. Sunny’s Border 2 is getting a lot of acclaim from the audience as it does a blockbuster business at the box office.

Sunny Deol poses with Esha and Ahana

It was an emotional family moment as Sunny stepped out with his sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, at the special screening of Border 2. While Sunny is Dharmendra’s son from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, Esha and Ahana are daughters of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. It was a rare appearance of the siblings together. The families were not seen together after Dharmendra’s demise, including at his prayer meet. While Sunny and Bobby Deol organised a prayer meet in Mumbai, Hema Malini and her daughters were not in attendance. They held separate ones in Delhi and Mumbai.

However, Hema had later dismissed any talk about a speculated rift between the two families in an interview to SCREEN. “It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It’s my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That’s it. I don’t have anything more to say about this. I don’t know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use other’s grief to write a few articles.That is why I don’t answer (such speculation),” she had said. She had also added that Sunny usually consults with her and is doing so when it comes to setting up a museum for Dharmendra.

 

Dharmendra conferred with Padma Vibhushan

Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, will be conferred with a posthumous Padma Vibhushan, it was announced on Sunday evening. One of the most celebrated actors in the history of Hindi cinema, he won the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

