Sunny Deol, wife Pooja make rare public appearance; actor’s sweet gesture wins hearts

Unlike the spouses of most Bollywood celebrities, Pooja Deol, the wife of actor-politician Sunny Deol, is rarely spotted in public and wishes to keep a low profile. Even fewer have been her appearances with her husband, as she rarely accompanies him to film events or public functions.

Hence, when the couple was spotted together at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, May 26, many were surprised. However, Sunny and Pooja, unperturbed by all the attention, stepped into the airport to catch their flight.

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Sunny Deol, Pooja Deol spotted together at Mumbai airport

Now, videos showing their rare joint appearance have gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of fans and well-wishers. The short clip begins with Sunny stepping out of their luxury car, looking dapper in an olive-green shirt and blue denim, paired with white sneakers and black sunglasses. He then hands over his small travel bag to an airport staff.

As he waits near the passenger door of the car, Pooja steps out, looking radiant in a beige shirt and black pants with spectacles. Although Sunny was initially seen rushing to the departure gate, as he reached closer to it, the actor waited a moment to allow Pooja to catch up. Then, he adorably allowed her to walk ahead of him as he followed closely behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Saraiya (@rohitsaraiya.official)

Why Deol women make fewer public appearances

Much like the other women in the Deol family, Pooja, too, has largely stayed away from the public eye. The last time that Sunny and Pooja were spotted together in public was likely when their son, actor Karan Deol, tied the knot with Drisha Acharya in 2023. Sunny’s mother, Prakash Kaur, also has mostly kept a low profile, and the actor himself once addressed this, noting that it was a choice the women made rather than something forced upon them.

“Neither my mother nor my wife was forced to stay away from the limelight. My wife is her own person. She has always had the liberty to make her own decisions. Not making public appearances is her own call. Like I said, neither my father (Dharmendra) nor I have forced the women in our family to follow our rules,” he once told Deccan Chronicle.

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When Sunny Deol called Pooja his ‘strength in dark moments’

Describing Pooja as an “excellent wife,” he stated that she had “never complained” about the female fan following he had as an actor. “I’m sure she’s okay with my female fans. Pooja has been an excellent wife,” he said in a 2001 interview with Filmfare.

Sunny added, “She’s been extremely understanding about my profession. She’s been my strength in my dark moments. It’s not been easy for her, but she has never complained. We’ve known each other for over 20 years, and our relationship is just perfect today.”

About Sunny and Pooja Deol

Sunny is the eldest son of Bollywood acting legend Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur. He tied the knot with Pooja in 1984, just one year after his debut film, director Rahul Rawail’s Betaab (1983), hit the screens. Their marriage remained a secret until their wedding photos were reportedly leaked in a magazine. The couple has two sons together, Karan and Rajveer.