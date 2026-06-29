Sunny Deol wanted Damini 2, but settled for a court return in Ikka: ‘We tried so much’

Sunny Deol, whose “Tarikh pe tarikh” dialogue from Damini remains one of Bollywood’s most memorable courtroom moments, is returning as a lawyer 33 years later in his OTT debut, Ikka. What makes this all the more special is that Sunny reunites with his Border co-star Akshaye Khanna after 29 years. At Ikka’s trailer launch, Sunny opened up about working with Akshaye again. He also spoke about the possibility of making a sequel to Damini.

Sunny Deol on Akshaye Khanna’s success with Dhurandhar

At the event, Sunny Deol talked about Akshaye Khanna’s recent success with Dhurandhar. Sunny said, “I think it was high time. You never know when tables will turn for you. You just need to keep working. That’s what Akshaye did and his time has come. He is now flying high. He deserves it and much more.”