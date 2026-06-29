Sunny Deol wanted Damini 2, but settled for a court return in Ikka: ‘We tried so much’

At the trailer launch of Netflix film Ikka, Sunny Deol spoke about working with Akshaye Khanna after 29 years. He also talked about the sequel to his 1993 film Damini.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiJun 29, 2026 08:47 PM IST
Sunny Deol in IkkaSunny Deol will play a lawyer in Ikka.
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Sunny Deol, whose “Tarikh pe tarikh” dialogue from Damini remains one of Bollywood’s most memorable courtroom moments, is returning as a lawyer 33 years later in his OTT debut, Ikka. What makes this all the more special is that Sunny reunites with his Border co-star Akshaye Khanna after 29 years. At Ikka’s trailer launch, Sunny opened up about working with Akshaye again. He also spoke about the possibility of making a sequel to Damini.

Sunny Deol on Akshaye Khanna’s success with Dhurandhar

At the event, Sunny Deol talked about Akshaye Khanna’s recent success with Dhurandhar. Sunny said, “I think it was high time. You never know when tables will turn for you. You just need to keep working. That’s what Akshaye did and his time has come. He is now flying high. He deserves it and much more.”

Sunny also reflected on reuniting with Akshaye after nearly three decades in Ikka. He added, “We did Border 29 years ago. It was the first time we were working together. He was new. We had a great equation. We met after so many years. We went back to the earlier days. I have known him for so many years. He is more aloof than me.”

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza spoke about a scene in which her character slaps Akshaye’s, admitting that while filming it felt empowering, she was apprehensive about how audiences would react, given the actor’s massive fan following today.

WATCH – Ikka trailer: Sunny Deol returns as fierce lawyer, strikes shocking deal with Akshaye Khanna

Sunny Deol on playing a lawyer after 33 years

Sunny Deol’s performance as a lawyer in the 1993 film Damini became quite iconic. Talking about the character’s success, Sunny said, “When I did Damini, Raj Santoshi had directed it. That time I was struggling, and it was a small character. I never imagined my character would become so big.”

He further shared how it felt to play a lawyer again after 33 years. “After Damini, I didn’t get a chance to play a lawyer. I was very happy when Ikka was offered to me. We tried so much to bring Damini 2, but that didn’t happen.”

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Ikka releases on Netflix on July 10. The film also stars Sanjeeda Sheikh and Tillotama Shome in important roles.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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