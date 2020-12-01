Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID-19, says Himachal Pradesh health secretary

Sunny Deol is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Sunny Deol/Instagram)

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary Amitabh Awasthi said on Tuesday.

Deol has been staying in Kullu district for some days, the health secretary said.

Amitabh Awasthi told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, Sunny Deol and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his COVID-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Bollywood actor had recently undergone a shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

