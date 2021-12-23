Sunny Deol shares first look of Tara Singh in Gadar 2, says ‘fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life’

scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Gadar 2 is the sequel of the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. The film was officially announced in October this year.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 23, 2021 9:26:09 pm
gadar 2 sunny deolSunny Deol will reprise his role of Tara Singh in Gadar 2. (Photo: Instagram/Sunny Deol)

Actor Sunny Deol on Thursday announced the wrap up of the first schedule of his upcoming film Gadar 2, along with sharing the first glimpse of his character Tara Singh from the Anil Sharma directorial.

Gadar 2 is the sequel of the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. The film, which was officially announced in October this year, will see Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their characters Sakeena and Charanjeet (Jeete).

Sunny Deol shared two photos of himself as Tara Singh on his Instagram handle. Sunny wrote in the caption, “Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed. #Gadar #TaraSingh.”

Ameesha Patel has also been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes clicks from Gadar 2 sets, which went on floors on December 1 in Palampur.

Also read |The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunny Deol pokes fun at ‘Yaara O Yaara’ dance, Karan Deol mimics ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ dialogue. See video

Gadar marked 20 years of its release in June this year. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Gadar director Anil Sharma had said, “The entire nation wants Tara Singh to come back and that Jeete grows up.”

