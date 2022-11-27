Sunny Deol says he pushed son Karan Deol beyond his limits: ‘Rappelled off high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes’

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt message for his son Karan Deol on his birthday today. Sunny began by recalling how he pushed his son beyond his limitations by forcing him to rappel and jump into freezing lakes in the Himalayas.

Sunny posted a video of Karan rappelling and taking a dip in the Himalayan lakes and wrote in the caption, “As a director I pushed your limits, and made you do everything. You rappelled off of high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes, swam in Grade 6 Rapids water streams, got stuck between rocks, got hurt, but kept going on and on without a second thought…just because you believed in me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

He continued, “When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it’s a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup up for what is right! Happy Birthday, son!”

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. After it tanked at the box office, Karan had told Hindustan Times, “After my debut, I was left on my own. I’ve been taking all decisions on my own. Dad (actor Sunny Deol) said, ‘You be your own person, take your own calls, learn from your mistakes’. That’s the only way. Especially with what happened, right after Pal Pal Dil… , there was the pandemic and we were restricted to our homes.”

He also assured, “I would never give up. I’ve learnt from all my family members to never do that. I’d get back harder at it, and really do what I love in life.” Karan was last seen in the movie Velle opposite Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy. The actor will next be seen in Apne 2.